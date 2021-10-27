A number of advocates expressed their support what's being called the equitable coalition map at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting when it comes to the redistricting of the five Supervisorial Districts.
A public hearing was held on the redistricting at Tuesday's meeting and numerous advocates for the equitable coalition map spoke at the public hearing in support of the map. Numerous organizations that made up the Tulare County Equitable Map Coalition participated in the development of the map.
The Tule River Tribe was among the organizations that participated in the development of the map. Organizations that support the map include O.L.A. Raza and the League of Women Voters of Tulare County.
The map was one of four maps recommended by the Tulare County Redistrict Commission made of 11 citizens from throughout the county. The equitable coalition map was recommended by a 7-4 vote by the commission.
Another public hearing on the redistricting process will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 2. A final public hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 9.
After that final public hearing the county board will then adopt a map that will determine the five Supervisorial Districts that will be used. Those districts will begin to go into effect in the June, 2022 primary election for the District 4 and District 5 Supervisor positions. Locally, Supervisor Dennis Townsend represents District 5.
One other major development are it's virtually a certainty Porterville — like Visalia and possibly Tulare — won't be split into more than one district and will remain entirely in District 5. One other major development is it looks like foothill and mountain communities that are now in three districts will be placed in just two districts and there's a great chance all foothill/mountain communities will be placed in District 5 from the north county line to the south county line, forming a “mega mountain district.”
The equitable coalition map is designed to create more fair representation for underrepresented areas, including underrepresented unincorporated areas, those in the coalition state. Whatever map that's adopted by the board must abide by the Voting Rights Act when it comes to the issue of Hispanic representation.
Tulare County has the second highest Hispanic population in the state as 65.5 percent of its population is Hispanic. Only Imperial County with a population more than 80 percent has a higher Hispanic population. Fifty-one percent of Tulare County's eligible voting population is Hispanic.
The two major proposals in the equitable coalition map is to not include Terra Bella and Ducor with Porterville in District 5, but to place those communities along with Poplar, Cotton Center and Woodville in District 2, which includes southwest Tulare County. It's the only map that takes Terra Bella and Ducor out of District 5 as the other three maps keep those communities in District 5. It's also been reported there are those in those communities who want to remain in District 5.
The other major proposal of the equitable coalition map is to split Tulare into two districts, placing southwest Tulare in District 2. Again, it's the only map that places Tulare in two districts as the other maps keep Tulare in one district. It was also reported a number of Tulare residents wish to stay in their own district.
Those who spoke on behalf of the equitable coalition map responded to accusations it represented gerrymandering. Roberto de la Rosa of O.L.A. Raza said the map was data driven and “it's also legally compliant.”
Longtime Porterville community leader Virginia Gurrola said about the coalition that formed the map, “the coalition was an unbiased group. It only took data in consideration and the data speaks for itself.”
While the Dolores Huerta Foundation also is part of the organization that created the map, Jesus Garcia, who drew the map, said “it was not created by Dolores Huerta,” addressing concerns the advocate for farmworkers rights who co-founded the United Farm Workers of America with Cesar Chavez and Al Rojas was behind the map.
The map does call for one “mega mountain” district in which all the foothill/mountain communities from the north county line to the south county line would be included in District 5.
The Tulare County Fair Districts Map was also recommended by the commission. The map keeps Tulare in one district and was the only map that divided the foothill-mountain communities into two districts, a southern half and a northern half.
Under the “mega mountain” district proposal, communities such as Three Rivers and Lemon Cove would be in district 5.
The other two maps recommended by the commission, the Verduzco map and a map developed by Steve Kindschuh of Visalia would create a mega mountain district, keep Tulare in one district and keep Terra Bella and Ducor in District 5.
The Tule River Tribe has also expressed its wish all of its land remain in one district, which all the maps do when it comes to the Tule River Reservation and the property in Porterville where the new Eagle Mountain Casino is being built.
Those in Porterville also expressed their wish not to be split into two districts and to remain in District 5. It was also reported many expressed their support for District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend.
The commission also looked at the issue of having Tulare and Visalia in one district which was impossible due to their large size. It's also like Visalia will be placed in three districts as the commission determined it's likely the city is too large for two districts.
The commission looked at 37 maps and reduced that number to four for the supervisors to consider. It was also reported the commission was pleased with the cooperation of the city of Porterville with its work and with the cooperation of Porterville City Manager John Lollis as well.