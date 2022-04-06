If Holly Hadlock of the EPA could use an example of how a Superfund clean-up effort should work, she would likely point to what was accomplished with the former Beckman-Coulter site off of Jaye just south of Highway 190.
Hadlock was the project manager for the Superfund cleanup of the site which lasted nearly 40 years. The EPA was finally able to announce last week it has taken the Beckman site off of its Superfund List.
When talking about the cooperation Beckman provided in the cleanup effort in an interview on Tuesday, Hadlock said, “it was essential.” She added “we are where we are now” because of Beckman's cooperation.
She added that hasn't been the case with other Superfund sites she's had to work with. She said the response from those involved in other Superfund sites has been she will have to talk to their attorneys. “I couldn't even tell you which attorneys Beckman has,” Hadlock said.
The Beckman site was first put on the Superfund List in the mid-1980s. Like many industries back then, Handlock said, Beckman was using a wastewater pond with lining around the pond.
The lining of the pond leaked, causing a three-mile path of contaminated water that ran parallel to the Tule River.
That portion of the cleanup process was actually relatively easy. But there was still one small area west of the facility and just south of Highway 190 that remained contaminated and trying to pump the contaminated water out of the ground wasn't working.
So monitoring natural attenuation, which is a fancy way of saying letting nature take its course, Hadlock said, was implemented in the early 2000s. It took 20 years for that small area to finally meet state and federal standards for safe drinking water.
When asked if Beckman couldn't be removed from the Superfund list for about 20 years because of the one small area, Hadlock said, “that's exactly right.”
But there was also soil that was contaminated with led at the site in the early 1990s. While it was originally thought that problem was satisfactorily solved, the issue came back up sometime around 2013-2014, Hadlock said.
Hadlock said Beckman-Coulter was cooperative in solving that issue, too, and added the City of Porterville also played a key role. “Again I give Beckman-Coulter a lot of credit,” she said. “I give the city credit, too.”
In 2019 groundwater from the small area causing the problem was finally deemed safe enough to meet state and federal standards. Hadlock said that status had to remain in the area for at least a couple of years for the site to finally be officially removed from the Superfund List. “It just took an awful long time , bit by bit,” to decontaminate the small area, Hadlock said.
What's more the site has been removed from the Superfund List with no restrictions meaning whatever development is done at the site it doesn't have to be monitored by the EPA. Rusty Harris-Bishop, EPA's manager of the section that included the Beckman site, said it's rare for a site to come off the Superfund List with no restrictions. “I think that's a credit to Holly along with Beckman,” Harris-Bishop said.
The site is now home to Porterville Storage, which along with provided personal storage units, also provides storage and parking space for vehicles and large vehicles such as recreational vehicles and boats.
“EPA has walked away,” Hadlock said. “The job is done. The end.”
Hadlock said it was Beckman that did all the work while EPA oversaw the project. She added Beckman always did what she asked the company to do. She said Beckman also provided bottled water to residents in the area until the city of Porterville could provide them with water.
The taxpayers paid nothing for the project. “Beckman paid for everything,” Hadlock said, adding that included all the time and money the EPA put into the project. “Beckman footed the entire bill.”
While Hadlock and Harris-Bishop said they didn't know what the cost to Beckman was, Harris-Bishop said the cost of a typical Superfund project can be in the tens of millions of dollars.