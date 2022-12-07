The Friant Water Authority, FWA, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, on Tuesday released a Notice of Preparation announcing its intent to prepare an Environmental Impact Report, EIR, for the proposed Guidelines for Accepting Water into the canal.
The Guidelines will define the water quality thresholds and other requirements for bringing water into the canal from a source other than Millerton Lake. FWA, the lead aggency under the California Environmental Quality Act, CEQA, invites agencies and the public to provide input on the potential scope and content of the EIR.
Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023. The NOP contains additional details about the project and comment submission information and is available at https://friantwater.org/s/Friant_WQ_Guidelines_NOP_120622.pdf.
FWA has been working jointly with other Friant Contractors since 2017 to develop the proposed guidelines, which are intended to ensure water quality in the canal is protected for sustained domestic and agricultural use when non-Millerton water supplies are introduced into the canal. Other sources of water supply could include groundwater pumped into the canal, surface water diversions from adjacent districts, recaptured and recirculated San Joaquin River Restoration Flows, and water delivered through the Cross-Valley Canal and up the Friant-Kern Canal.
In order to ensure water introduced into the Friant-Kern Canal meets the water quality thresholds established by the program, FWA may need to construct water quality monitoring stations. The proposed guidelines are available for download at https://friantwater.org/s/12062022_Proposed_WQ_Guidelines.pdf.