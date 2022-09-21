American Legion Post 20 is now accepting entries for this year's Veterans Day Parade.
Applications to be an entrant in the Veterans Day Parade are now available at the Porterville Chamber of Commerce office, 93 N. Main Street, and the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services office, 15 E. Thurman.
American Legion Post 20 will also begin accepting vendor applications for the parade in October. Vendor applications for the parade will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday in October at the Ed Flory Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive.
For more information call Bob Atchley of the American Legion Post 20, 559-359-7922.
The 104th annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Main Street at 10 a.m. November 11.