The 2023 Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival Judged Art Show will open two weeks earlier than usual this year, so those interested will need to enter a littler earlier this year.
The Lindsay Art Association will receive entries for this year’s Orange Blossom Festival Art Show at the Lindsay Museum & Gallery, 165 North Gale Hill Avenue, on Sunday, March 19 and Monday, 20 from noon to 4 p.m. The event is an Open Show – entrants don't have to be a member of the Lindsay Art Association.
The show opens Friday, March 31 and will run through Sunday, May 5. A reception for the artists will be held Friday, March 31 from 5-7 p.m.
The highlight of the reception will be visits by the Orange Blossom Queen and her Court, and Lindsay’s Honored Couple. Refreshments will be served.
Entries will be judged in two divisions, Open (Adults and College Students), and, Student (9-12), and can be done in various media: Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor, Dry Pastels, Graphics, Digital Art, Photography, Sculpture, Ceramics, Gourds and Weaving. Three entries per artist done within the last 3 years, will be allowed (classwork allowed in Student (9-12) Division only).
Awards by category will consist of ribbons, given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Places, plus Honorable Mentions, given at the Judge’s discretion.
Copies of the Guidelines, containing the rules for the show, will be available at the Lindsay Museum & Gallery, during regular business hours Friday, from noon to 4 p.m. or by request.
For more information, contact Bill Tungate, 559-709-6178 or indsayartassociation@gmail.com