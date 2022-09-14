Proteus, Inc. has announced the confirmation of Dr. Michelle Engel-Silva as the company's new chief executive officer.
Engel-Silva was announced was officially announced as CEO on Friday at the Proteus, Inc. 55th Anniversary Gala. She officially becomes the first female CEO in Proteus history.
In October 2021, Engel-Silva was named Interim CEO after former CEO Robert Alcazar’s departure.
Engel-Silva has worked for Proteus, Inc. for 27 years, first coming to the organization as a Vocational Instructor in 1995, followed by stints as a Program Manager and Organizational Development Specialist. In 2005 Engel-Silva was elevated to Chief of Corporate Relations and Human Resources Officer and in 2016 she was selected Director of Operations before her appointment as the Interim CEO.
“Ms. Engel-Silva brings with her 27 years of an array of hands-on experience within the organization, a wealthy educational background, and a host of professional certifications that have prepared her well,” Proteus, Inc. Board Chair Armida Espinoza said. “She is well known and respected not only throughout the four counties that Proteus serves but she is well connected at the state and national level. “Furthermore, over the course of roughly a year, Ms. Engel-Silva has served as interim CEO during which time, the organization has continued to thrive, meeting or exceeding many of its goals and objectives without skipping a beat.”
Engel-Silva received her Ed. D Educational Leadership with her UC Davis Dissertation “The Role of Distributed Leadership in High Quality Educational Organizations.” She also received her Master of Arts Curriculum and Instruction from Cal State Bakersfield and her bachelor's in Communications and International Relations from Lewis & Clark College.
“Michelle Engel-Silva has been a part of the executive team of Proteus Inc. well over 17 years now,” Espinoza said. “During this time, she has worked with all aspects of the organization from human resource, finance, education, energy, foster family agency, and farmworker services.
“In addition, because of her involvement with the development of the strategic plan and budgetary work she fully understands the short and long-term goals and objectives as set by the Board of Directors. Selecting Michelle Engel-Silva ensures that Proteus Inc. will continue to serve our communities with a seamless transition.”
Proteus, Inc. is a non-profit organization serving farmworkers and other low-income residents in the Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare Counties. Some of the programs Proteus, Inc. offers include adult basic and vocational education, job training, employment-related services, family self-sufficiency, energy programs, and other human services programs aimed at helping individuals and families. Proteus, Inc. is also a California Award of Performance Excellence, CAPE, award winner.