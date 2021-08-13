The California Energy Commission on Wednesday adopted standards that would require all new commercial buildings to be equipped with solar panels and large batteries.
But the commission stopped short of requiring new homes be all electric by going without natural gas heating and cooking.
The standards were adopted as part of the 2022 Building Energy Efficiency Standards or the energy code which governs what energy practices can be used in the state. The code is for newly constructed and renovated buildings.
The standards are adopted every three years. Homes and businesses use nearly 70 percent of the state's energy and are responsible for 25 percent of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, the commission stated.
“Buildings profoundly influence our health, environment and economy. Into the future they will use less energy and emit less pollution while still being comfortable and healthy,” said Commissioner J. Andrew McAllister, the lead commissioner on energy efficiency. “The 2022 Energy Code firmly pivots California’s buildings toward the clean, low-carbon technologies that are the bedrock on which our collective path forward will rest. This foundation will help the state meet its critical long-term climate and carbon neutrality goals."
The code will be submitted to the California Building Standards Commission, which will consider the standards in December. If approved the standards will go into effect on January 1, 2023, giving those in construction-related industry a year to adopt to the changes.
There are four major areas addressed in the code. The requirement for new commercial buildings, including high rise apartments, to have solar panels and large batteries is one of the areas. The commission stated this standard is set to continue the state's progress toward a 100 percent clean electricity grid.
The standard also requires small businesses and schools to have solar panels.
As far as eventually making homes all electric, which was another major area, going away from gas-powered water heaters and using electric pump technology to be used for space and water heaters was only encouraged and not mandated in new homes The commission did state electric heat pumps consume less energy and produce fewer emissions.
While the commission stopped short of basically making new homes all-electric, it stated it was “establishing electric-ready requirements for single-family homes to position owners to use cleaner electric heating, cooking and electric vehicle charging options whenever they choose to adopt those technologies.”
The fourth major area address was strengthening ventilation standards to improve indoor air quality. As part of this provision all new homes would require higher-volume ventilators.
“The impact of climate change is accelerating, bringing an even greater need for buildings that are comfortable, efficient and resilient,” the commission stated. “Each updated code guides the construction of buildings to better withstand extreme weather, lower energy costs and reduce climate and air pollution.”
The commission stated the 2022 Energy Code is expected to provide $1.5 billion in consumer benefits over the next 30 years. The commission also stated over that time the code is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 10 million metric tons, the equivalent of removing 2.2 million cars from the road every year.
“Expanded adoption of new energy-efficient technologies will help reduce costs of the technology over time,” the commission stated.
The code passed the commission unanimously. With final approval, one major standard of the code would require 240-volt outlets to be provide with every new home, allowing homeowners to install electric vehicle chargers and large home batteries.
Environmentalists weren't completely happy with the code as they weren't happy with it stopping short of essentially mandating the phasing out of natural gas appliances.
The expectation though is when the code is updated in three years, a mandate to make all new homes all-electric is a definite possibility. For now builders have been stating they're pleased it's not yet a requirement.
The California Building Industry Association officially took a neutral stance on the commission's action.
With the new standards to be more electric coming into effect, there will also likely be proposals to provide grants and rebates to help meet the requirements.
Not surprisingly, the solar industry applauded the commission's action to mandate solar panels in many new buildings.
"Rather than confronting our challenges with rolling blackouts, the new commission standards give Californians resiliency and provide greater opportunities to meet the needs of the 21st century grid, all while providing economic benefits with savings on electricity bills — especially for working families," said Suzanne Leta, head of SunPower policy and strategy, in a press release.
"This foundation will help the state meet its critical long-term climate and carbon neutrality goals," the commission stated about its action.