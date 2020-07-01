On July 1st, at approximately 1 a.m., Porterville Police Department officers contacted a group of individuals at an encampment located on the Tule River near G Street. The subjects were identified as Elizabeth Hernandez, Joshua Strange, Gerardo Lucio, Victor Torres, and Michelle Cantwell. Strange, Lucio, and Torres were found to be on active probation and Hernandez was determined to have an active felony arrest warrant.
A search of the encampment was conducted per probation terms at which time officers located over half an ounce of methamphetamine, indiciative of narcotic sales, and drug paraphernalia. Additionally all five subjects were determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Elizabeth Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Maintaining a Residence Intended for Drug Use, Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and the confirmed Felony Warrant. She he being held in lieu of $85,000 bail.
Joshua Strange was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Visiting a Residence Intended for Drug Use, and Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Gerardo Lucio, Victor Torres and Michelle Cantwell were arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Visiting a Residence Intended for Drug Use and Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. They will be released on a notice to appear.