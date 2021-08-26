Elvira Sanchez, who's the Girl Scouts Service Manager for Porterville, spoke recently about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has impacted everyone’s lives.
“We want the girls in the community to know that there are still opportunities available to them locally. The Girl Scouts is all about empowering girls,” she said.
The Porterville Girl Scouts is having an informational and recruitment fair on Sunday, August 29, at the First Congregational Church, at 165 E. Mill St., Porterville.
The Girl Scout troop is open for girls K-12. Many people think of arts and crafts and cookies when they think of Girl Scouts, but their activities involve much more.
Girls participate in outdoor activities, hiking, camping, learning about science, technology, electronics, and mathematics (STEM activities), as well as working on local community service projects, as well as travel opportunities and scholarships that are available according to grade or troop level.
For more information, contact Elvira Sanchez at 559-359-7394 or arivlevol@hotmail.com.