Even in these difficult times there are still employers who are having trouble finding the workforce they need. That's where the Tulare County Employment Connection steps in.
And helping employers find the workforce they need is just one of the many services the Employment Connection provides for those seeking jobs and employers.
Right now one can go to this link to find numerous job opportunities:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bB8utOXRsB9eomaC0SB7P-Mq0hs_3jzZ/view?usp=sharing
The jobs listed were posted on June 16. Include on the link are several “hot jobs” that are available. Sonoco Products Company in Exeter is among the employers on the link with listings for numerous jobs. One can also go to careers.sonoco.com
The Employment Development Department is also on the link and now has more than 4,500 positions available in the state.
And one of the most important positions being listed on the link is that of contact tracers, which are needed to help Tulare County's economy continue to recover.
The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County invests federal, state and local funds in the area economy in a number of ways, including funding four Employment Connection sites in Tulare County. Two full-service Employment Connection sites are located at the county government complex in Porterville and in Visalia. There's also Community Services and Employment, CSET, affilated with the Employment Connection in Tulare and Proteus affiliated with the Employment Connection in Dinuba.
The Employment Connection is also a partner with America's Job Centers of California. “The Employment Connections system is a 'one stop' career services delivery system,” said Craig Plath,
Director of the Adult Workforce Development Department for the Tulare County Employment Connection.”It is through this system that direct services are provided to both job seekers and businesses. Additionally, we have many community partners who also participate in this system.”
A full list of the partners who work with Employment Connection can be found at www.employmentconnect.org
There are no fees for any of Employment Connection services which include the use of photocopiers, the internet, printers and fax.
Information on unemployment insurance with Employment Development Department workforce services staff is available.
Employment Connection also offers job readiness workshops and access to career advisors along with leads on jobs. Weekly job connect workshops which are now virtual are also provided.
Training services include on-the-job training and occupational skills training. Scholarships are even available.
There are also no fees for services provided to businesses which include posting of job openings, pre-screening applicants, recruiting and providing space to conduct interviews
The weekly virtual job connect webinar is a live broadcast on the Tulare County Employment Connection Facebook page that features employers who are hiring, job leads and community resources.
There's also a COVID-19 Resources and Rapid Response live broadcast on Facebook for registered individuals who have been laid off due to COVID-19. This broadcast provides information on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 unemployment assistance.
The Employment Connection will also soon feature virtual job readiness workshops covering how to do a resume, interviewing techniques for virtual job interviews and how to use social media in searching for a job.
Right now the Employment Connection is helping dislocated workers who are underserved and impacted by COVID-19 with applying for $800 grants provided by the state. Those interested in applying for the grant can simply access the link on the Employment Connection's website, www.employmentconnect.org or the WIB website, www.tularewib.org and fill out a five-question survey.
Those applying will be contacted within two business days. Those eligible receive assistance in paying electric bills, mortgage/rent, vehicle repairs, for transportation, resources needed to search for a job and a variety of other services.
“Another great point of interest is that we are currently recruiting for the position of contact tracer,” said Plath about Employment Connection's effort in helping to find contact tracers. “This is an integral part of reopening strategies across the state and country.”
Contact tracers work with Tulare County Health and Human Services in finding people who have been in contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19. The positions are temporary and pay $15.90 an hour for 14 weeks.
Tulare County now needs 32 contact tracers. The positions are under the direction of Tulare County Health and Human Services.
Plath said those who work as contact tracers could be considered for permanent positions when they open up at Health and Human Services. To apply to become a contact tracer simply visit www.employmentconnect.org and go to the link that say Contact Tracer.
While some of Employment Connection services are now limited, Employment Connection has remained open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plath said Employment Connection is remaining open for business while practicing social distancing and providing hand sanitizing and barriers, the use of face coverings and other Centers for Disease Control recommended guidelines.
For more information visit www.tularewib.org or www.employment.org or call 713-5190.