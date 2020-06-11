Two employees at Lindsay Food Center willing to speak anonymously said the business isn’t doing enough to keep them safe when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the employees said she left her job at Lindsay Food Center on Sunday because she felt unsafe. “I left my job because I have kids,” she said.
The two employees said one employee was allowed to return to work after being tested for COVID-19. They both said that employee was tested on Monday last week but continued to work until Thursday when that employee found out their test results were positive. It was only then the employee left work they said.
One of the two employees said this past Monday they had been tested and was awaiting the results. The employee said they are now under quarantine.
That employee also said they were being pressured to return to work. “They keep telling me and asking me when I’m going to go back to work. They want us back at work.”
“It’s very unfair,” said the employee about the lack of safety measures at Lindsay Food Center. “It’s putting a lot of people at risk. A lot of people go there. They don’t care. They don’t take this stuff seriously.”
Both employees also said not enough is being done at the business to keep it properly sanitized. “They’re not really sanitizing,” one of the employees said. “They’re not disinfecting the place.”
The employee who said they left their job stated, “they don’t even use sanitizer. They’re not even using Chlorox. The only think they use is Windex.”
But Lindsay Food Center manager Salah Alameri said the business is taking all the necessary precautions. He added two employees have been tested but no employee has been at work after being tested before they found out they tested positive. He added no employee has been pressured to return to work.