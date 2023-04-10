The temporary evacuation point and emergency center at Porterville College is moving to the Porterville National Guard Armory at Olive and Plano Tuesday.
Tulare County CAO Jason Britt, City Of Porterville manager John Lollis, Porterville City Council member Greg Meister and State Senator Shannon Grove worked together to coordinate the move.
The move is effective at noon Tuesday. During the transition transportation will be provided from PC to the armory.
At its height The PC Gym served 150 people. As of Friday there were still about 50 people being served by the center. It was reported last week about 50 pets were at the center as well.