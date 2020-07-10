An emergency order for Tulare County Superior Court, including the South County Justice Center, currently providing guidelines for how the courts are operated has been extended through August 10.
Access to all court facilities will continue to be restricted to those with an appointment and to those who are required to appear in person for a court hearing or have essential business at a courthouse. Those required to appear include attorneys, victims, jurors and witnesses subpoenaed to testify.
Any judge may approve additional access to courtroom proceedings for good cause. Any judge may also extend the time period for holding a criminal trial but not for more than an additional 30 days. This applies to cases which have had a deadline set or deadline extended which would have otherwise expired from July 9 through August 10.
Any judge may also permit press coverage of proceedings in accordance with California Rules of Court.