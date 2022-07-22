The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced Friday it's initiating emergency fuels reduction treatments to help protect Giant Sequoia groves against immediate wildfire threats. These actions make use of the agency’s existing authorities under the National Environmental Policy Act, NEPA, to conduct emergency fuels treatments as expeditiously as possible.
“Without urgent action, wildfires could eliminate countless more iconic Giant Sequoias,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “We can and must do more to protect Giant Sequoias using all the tools and flexibilities available to us. This emergency action to reduce fuels before a wildfire occurs will protect unburned Giant Sequoia groves from the risks of high-severity wildfires.”
Action will be taken to protect 13,377 acres to protect a number of Giant Sequoia groves. The emergency fuels treatments will remove surface and ladder fuels that present the greatest wildfire risk and include hand cutting of small trees, mechanical removal of trees, application of borate on green stumps, pulling duff away from the base of large Giant Sequoias and prescribed burning.
The environmental review processes for two of the projects are scheduled to be completed by April 2023 and the others will be completed by November 2023. With the emergency action, Giant Sequoias could receive accelerated protection by as much as 9 to 12 months earlier in most groves and years earlier in other groves. The intent is to complete treatments by 2023 but may continue through the end of 2024. On the Sequoia National Forest, the estimated cost for the manual and mechanical treatments, including prescribed burn preparation on up to 11,945 acres, is approximately $15 million, which the Forest Service has available thanks to funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and appropriations from Congress. Work on eight groves could be initiated this summer and work on three additional groves could begin this fall.
On the Sierra National Forest, approximately $6 million is needed for manual and mechanical treatments, including prescribed burn preparation on up to 1,432 acres. Work could be initiated this summer on three groves.
Of the 37 Giant Sequoia groves found on 37,000 acres of national forests in California, all but five have burned or partially burned in recent wildfires, and many giant monarchs were killed. Since 2015, wildfires have caused significant destruction of the Giant Sequoia groves, and have destroyed about 20 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias in the last two years.
The forest service stated the emergency facing Giant Sequoias is unprecedented.
Democratic U.S. Representative Scott Peters who has helped spearhead a bipartisan effort to save the Giant Sequoias also said the Biden Administration has met with members of Congress to talk about the bipartisan Save Our Sequoias, SOS, Act that has been introduced.
“I am encouraged to see the Biden Administration's actions and thank them for meeting with us to learn more about the San Our Sequoias Act,” Peters said. “We appreciate that the administration agrees that we need to act quickly to streamline environmental reviews to expedite fuel reduction treatments such as ecological thinning and prescribed burns to protect Giant Sequoia groves.”
Peters noted the Forest Service's action only covers about 12 of the roughly 70 Sequoia groves in the state.
The SOS Act would provide $325 million over 10 years toward the effort to protect the Sequoias. Peters noted experts agree $5 billioin to $6 billion a year is needed to reduce the severity of wildfires in the West.
“We must unlock new resources to protect Giant Sequoias because there is not enough money to do the job of protecting Giant Sequoias and restoring landscapes across the West,” Peters stated.
Peters added any Forest Service actions still have the chance of facing “heavy litigation.” The SOS Act would declare an emergency for the Giant Sequoias for 10 years which would provide officials more authority to take action to protect the Sequoias.
“I know every person involved in these efforts cares deeply about the future of these historic trees,” Peters said. “Moving forward I hope we all acknowledge that this is on the beginning. The grim reality is that we could lose treasured forests forever from fires if we fail to act in a swift and comprehensive manner.
“These groves should be given the maximum amount of federal support to keep them alive and thriving for years to come.”