Eagle Mountain Casino Management along with its Gaming Commission, met with Tule River Tribal Council and the Tule River Public Health Authority on Monday, March 16, 2020 and have collectively elected to temporarily close Eagle Mountain Casino. Effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 4 a.m. through a tentative date of Friday, April 3, 2020 (time TBD.)
The casino is taking necessary precautions as advised by the CDC recommendations and in
coordination with the Tribal Government. The safety of guests and team members is priority at this time. During the closure, the property will be thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized by a professional cleaning company.
Eagle Mountain Casino will continue to pay its team members base salary and health benefits
during the temporary closure and will continue to stay on top of the COVID-19 developments.