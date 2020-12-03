Eagle Mountain Casino (EMC) strives to be an Employer of Choice and takes pride in maintaining high ethical standards. The Eagle Award Program helps to recognize Team Members for going above and beyond their standard work duties.
The Eagle Award Program not only exemplifies extraordinary achievement for greatness, leadership, and excellence, it is a companywide peer to peer values based recognition program that recognizes team members for extraordinary achievement in demonstrating those values. Nominated employees receive a certificate, gift card and a gift focused on their core value. Besides the 6 core value awards that are given out each month, there is an overall “Eagle Award” given to an employee who succeeds all values and who receives $100 cash and VIP parking for a month.
The following Team Members were nominated and unanimously chosen by the Committee to receive an Eagle Award for the month of October: Christina Mosana, for Respect; Rose Gonzalez for Empowerment; Melisa Perez for Appreciation; Rosalyn Rhodes for Friendliness; Billie Jo Brown for Teamwork; Leticia Cannon and Lisa Landin were both chosen for Honesty; and Maribel Zimmerman for Quality.
Both Cannon and Landin received an award for honesty after they each found something of value during different times in the women’s restroom. Cannon found a diamond ring and Landin found
$100 that they both returned to management. Due to their act, they were recognized by fellow co-workers who nominated them for their honesty.
Guests can also nominate a Team Member for doing a good deeds while enjoying their visit at the Peoples Casino. Feel free to ask for a nomination card or visit the Summit Club.