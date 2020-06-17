Eagle Mountain Casino is gearing up for its reopening and is working diligently to prepare for the safe return of their team members and guests.
Proper CDC and Government guidelines have been thoroughly evaluated and will be applied in order to ensure the safety of guests and team members.
The casino has set a date of July 1, possibly sooner, to reopen.
There has been $90,000 worth of personal protective equipment purchased and it has already been used to sanitize the property. Eagle Mountain Casino stated health and safety are going to be a top priority before and when it open the doors to the public.
The Casino has purchased several more hand sanitizing stations that will be placed throughout the property and commercial foggers that will be used to quickly and thoroughly sanitize slot machines and all highly touched surfaces. The disinfectant solutions are nontoxic and safe to use as well as being able to fight off germs on a surface for hours and kill germs on contact.
The Slot Department will be utilizing the Konami player tracking system to help manage and monitor machine cleaning activities. After a machine has been cleaned, the Player tracking LCD screen will be highlighted in green, with a message that reads, “This machine has been sanitized.” Once the machine detects a customer session is complete, the player tracking LCD screen will change to a Red color with a message that reads, “This machine is waiting to be sanitized.” If customer still feel a machine needs attention, they can activated a “Page Attendant” button. This button is located on the player tracking screen and will be monitored by slots. Bioesque Bontanical Disinfectant Solution, Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner1 and PeroxySan X6™ PAA are the disinfectants that have been purchased through Veritiv Corp. They will be used in the industrial and commercial foggers the casino has purchased to effectively and efficiently sanitize the slot machines.
Table Games will be thoroughly disinfected and wiped down frequently and will be limited to three players per table. Allemployees will be wearing face masks and sanitizing their hands frequently. Plexi shield glass has been installed at counters. Some staff will wear face shields for safety. Employees will also be wiping down and disinfecting surfaces, door knobs, kiosks, ATM card machines and doors.
All these temporary guidelines and restrictions have been put in place to ensure safety of guests, employees and the Tribal Community. Eagle Mountain Casino stated it looks forward to serving its guests soon upon reopening.
“We continue to put the safety and health of our Team Members, Tribal Community Members, Guests, and families first, and thank you for your understanding during this difficult and trying pandemic crisis,” said Matthew Mingrone, Eagle Mountain Casino general manager. “We continue to urge every Team Member to follow the CDC recommendations to wash your hands with warm water and soap for a minimum of 20 seconds, stay at home if sick, practice social distancing and wear masks while running essential errands in public, and use common sense to make yourself and families safe.”