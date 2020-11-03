This is it.
While most people have already cast their votes, those who have waited until the last minute can still cast their vote today, election day, which is the final day to cast a vote in this election.
Polls will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. locally at six locations: In Porterville at Porterville College, the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building and the CHMA Community Center at 466 E. Putnam; in Springville at the Springville Memorial Building; at the Tule River Tribal Office, 340 North Reservation Road; and in Lindsay at the Lindsay Memorial Building, 775 N. Elmwood.
Mail-in ballots can also still be dropped off at three local drop-off box locations: The City of Porterville Drop-off-CND Fuel Station, 555 N. Prospect; the Porterville Transit Center, 61 W. Oak; and Lindsay City Hall, 150 N. Mirage.
The deadline to place mail-in ballots in drop-off boxes is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
With a little more than a week left until election day, 25 percent of the county's registered voters — 48,000 — had already cast their ballots. It's expected up to 75 percent of those who vote in Tulare County will have voted by mail-in ballot.
Those who are voting in person today depending on when they're voting may run into long lines — not because of an increase in voters but because there are fewer polling places due to COVID-19 guidelines.
COVID-19 guidelines could also cause longer lines because social distancing will require voters to remain six feet apart while waiting in line. Other COVID-19 precautions in place at polling places will include frequent sanitation and plexiglass barriers.
Volunteers also won't be sharing any equipment. And of course those voting at the polls will need to bring their mask.