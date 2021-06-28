he Tulare County Board of Supervisors should take quick action at its next meeting to move along the reopening of the Woodville Landfill that will eventually lead to the Teapot Dome Landfill being shut down.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The board will consider certifying the Environmental Impact Report for the Woodville Landfill as part of its consent calendar.
The existing Woodville Landfill will be increased by more than twice its current size as it will be expanded from 160 acres by 240 acres to 400 acres. The landfill is located at the intersection of Avenue 200 and Road 152.
“The proposed Project includes incorporating the currently unused portion of the existing landfill to meet the demands/ needs of increases in projected solid waste disposal of the County for the next 55 years,” a county staff report stated.
The Woodville Landfill capacity will be expanded by about 14 million cubic yards for an overall capacity of 27.5 million cubic yards. This will extend the anticipated landfill closure date by almost 55 years to 2074. The expansion of the Woodville Landfill will include:
Expanding the site to two parcels of about 80 acres east of the existing landfill and also expanding the site by about 70 acres north of the existing landfill.
The entrance scale and scale house, landfill gas flare and operations facility will be relocated to 70 acres on the northernmost part of the site.
To the northwest, 10 acres formerly know as the Thompson property will be for the borrow/operations area and will possibly include a 5,000-square foot staff office and will also include a composting facility for 50,000 to 100,000 cubic tons annually.
County staff reported the EIR was prepared in accordance with California Environmental Quality Act guidelines. The staff report stated traffic improvements for the landfill will need to be made in 2040.
The opening of the expanded Woodville Landfill will eventually lead to the closing down of the Teapot Dome Landfill south of Porterville.
The Woodville Landfill will be reopened on October 1 when it will accept no-refuse disposal only. At the same time the Teapot Dome landfill would begin to accept only refuse-only disposal. Tulare County has cut back from operating three landfills in Visalia, Teapot Dome and Woodville to two as a cost-saving measure. The Woodville Landfill has been closed since 2014.
The county is now estimating the Teapot Dome site can only be used for another year or two. On October 1 non-refuse disposals such as wood, construction debris, mattresses, non-electronic appliances, tires and metal will be shifted to Woodville.
The transition of all refuse disposals from Teapot Dome to Woodville is scheduled to be completed by July 1, 2022. The Teapot Dome landfill is scheduled to cease operation and not accept any wast after June 30, 2022.
After that the Teapot Dome site will eventually be closed. The expansion of the Woodville site is expected to be completed during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.