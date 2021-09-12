Firefighters continued efforts to contain numerous wildfires in the area on Sunday.
Efforts to fully contain the 8,777-acre Walkers Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness are almost complete. The fire is 98 percent contained as growth along the fire’s perimeter has been stopped.
Two hand crews, supported by personnel on two helicopters, stayed engaged to complete containment and extinguish hot spots. As of Sunday local Forest and Park Service fire managers assumed command of the Walkers Fire. More information can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/
The French Fire ignited on Wednesday, August 18, west of Lake Isabella in Kern County, and has burned 26,535 acres with 98 percent containment As of Sunday morning. The Local Type 3 organization assumed command of fire, transitioning from the Great Basin Type 2 Team. Information is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7813/
In Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, the Colony and Paradise Fires have forced road closures above the park entrance near Three Rivers. Additional fire and closure information can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7838/
After Thursday’s storm, eight lightning-caused fires were discovered in the Western Divide and Kern River Ranger Districts in the Sequoia National Forest. Fire growth was stopped on each at less than an acre.
Work continues to fully contain smaller fires while supporting larger incidents on neighboring lands, sharing resources where they’re needed most.
The lightning-caused Windy Fire, located in the Tule River Indian Reservation and Sequoia National Forest, has grown to more than 400 acres. California Interagency Incident Management Team 11 assumed command of the Windy Fire Sunday at 6 p.m. For current fire information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7841/
Forest officials continue to prioritize firefighter safety recognizing the difficulty faced this season when firefighting resources are limited throughout the state.
“Our primary response strategy continues to be an aggressive initial attack, supported by available air tankers and helicopters, including using local resources from federal, tribal, state, and local partners to extinguish wildfires quickly’” Sequoia National Forest stated.
The Sequoia National Forest is closed by a Regional Order through September 17 unless otherwise terminated or extended. Information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia