Those who support a policy in which the state would have to spend two percent of its budget to meet its water needs will have to wait until 2024.
On Tuesday, the More Water Now Campaign which has been backing The Water Infrastructure Funding Act of 2022 to be placed on the November ballot announced it's ending its effort to qualify the initiative for the November election.
The campaign stated it hasn't been able to raise enough funds for the effort to require the 1 million signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
“Despite crafting an initiative that would solveCalifornia’s challenge of chronic and worsening water scarcity, and despite recent polling that indicates over 70 percent of California’s voters support increased state spending on water infrastructure, the campaign has been unable to attract the financial support necessary to gather the required 1.0 million signatures,” the campaign stated.
The campaign added it's now working on placing the initiative on the ballot in 2024. The campaign also stated its steering committee and volunteers will continue to work with hundreds of donors, who are urging the effort to continue for the initiative to be placed on the ballot in 2024.
The campaign did state it's grateful to everyone who has supported the effort, including the agriculture committee, water agencies throughout the state, the California Latino Water Coalition, the National Latino Ranchers and Farmers Association, the Central Valley Taxpayers Association and the Los Angeles County Business Federation.
There were 27 cities, counties, agencies and organizations who formally endorsed the initiative, including the Porterville City Council who approved a letter of support for the initiative. The campaign stated dozens of more agencies were also planning to endorse the initiative.
The campaign added Assemblyman Devon Mathis remains an avid supporter of the initiative. The campaign stated Mathis with a growing, bipartisan group of lawmakers are now advancing the Water Infrastructure Funding Act in the state assembly.
As far as 2024 is concerned, the campaign stated: “The next time we do this, we will have more time to prepare, and what we have all learned will give us a head start. This is not over. Investment in California’s aging water supply infrastructure is needed now.”
The campaign added despite the massive storms of December the state still faces severe drought. The campaign added to deal with the lack of water, Californians are dealing with unprecedented restrictions on water use.
“But why, when obvious and environmentally responsible solutions exist?” the campaign stated. The campaign stated millions of acre feet of additional water could be available by capturing and storing storm runoff in new off-stream reservoirs and underground aquifers, and by implementing urban wastewater recycling in every major city.
“The Water Infrastructure Funding Act would pay for these projects by allocating just two percent of the state general fund each year,” the campaign stated. “It is out of character for California’s policymakers and opinion leaders to advocate water rationing as a permanent solution to water scarcity. California is the wealthiest and most creative place in the world.
“It is unacceptable that in a state as wonderful as California, where scientists and entrepreneurs are driving technological innovations of breathtaking scope and transformative impact, we are unable to upgrade our water infrastructure to meet the needs of the 21st century. Water abundance is not an unrealistic fantasy. It is a realistic and sustainable goal, and it is the obligation of California’s state government to make achieving it a reality.”
To learn more about the ongoing progress of the initiative, visit the https://MoreWaterNow.com