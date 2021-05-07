Frustration led one local man back to the Porterville City Council Tuesday night.
Jose Olivera, the host of Cars and Coffee – a large group of car enthusiasts who have gathered at the Porterville Shopping Plaza parking lot for Olivera has referred to as a “peaceful protest” while visiting, sharing stories about their cars and drinking coffee — appeared before the council during the Oral Communication period to express his concern and frustration over not being allowed to gather.
The last major event for Cars and Coffee was held January 31.
Olivera said he originally had permission from the property owner to gather in the parking lot, but had it removed last year after the City of Porterville cited the owner/company for his “unlawful gathering.”
Being able to attend many other car shows, including one, albeit smaller, at the exact same place as where his group hasn't been able to meet, adds to the frustration, Olivera said.
“They’re 200 miles away,” said Olivera about the property owner at Tuesday's council meeting. “They were OK with this until the city got involved. I see other clubs hosting the same types of events, at the same place. Last week I attended one. They’re not up here asking (permission.) I’m trying to do this the respectful way — by the book. I’m coming here because I respect you. I respect the City of Porterville.”
In the meantime, all that's keeping him away from continuing with the peaceful event is one signature — one he can't obtain.
Olivera said he has called and written to the property management, trying to get a signature but has been unsuccessful. The owner of the property hasn't returned any calls.
“Will my temporary application be denied without his signature?” Olivera asked in person before the Council. “The property management is 200 miles away. They never knew until you reached out to them.”
Olivera referred to a fire marshal letter the city sent to the property management.
On Thursday Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes said the city stands “clearly with the orange tier guidelines for Tulare County. The orange tier allows for outdoor gatherings of 100 people, or 300 people if everyone has proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID-19 test.
“There is no change in our stand,” said Reyes, who noted Olivera doesn't have the property owner's permission. “The event seems great but he’s approached us about something at the state level and without the property owner’s signature. He’s not even close to following guidelines.”
In February, Olivera posted on social media the City of Porterville and Council had once again called to complain about the events to the landlord and asked him to stop hosting the peaceful events.
The gatherings originally started more than a year ago. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Olivera stopped the gatherings for three to four months, he said on Thursday.
“When the lockdown lifted, I started back up,” he said on Thursday. “There were no burnouts, no trouble. The events are not about that. We have coffee and donuts.”
The events were held from 8-11 a.m. on the last Sunday of each month, with most people leaving within two hours, he said.
Olivera claims he has done nothing wrong and his gathering brings a lot of business to struggling businesses surrounding the parking lot.
But at the end of his three-minutes of allotted time during the open-comment segment, Olivera said he felt just as frustrated after hearing Councilman Milt Stowe’s advice.
“Keep doing what you are doing,” Stowe said. “Continue doing it the right way.”
In the meantime Olivera said he keeps reading about events and knew of a couple of similar car gatherings — one over the weekend in Squaw Valley and one Sunday in Fresno.
“Everything is opening up. I don’t get why Porterville doesn’t say ‘go ahead and host it.’ I have told them I will get insurance.”
“Nothing changed. I didn’t get anywhere,” Olivera said. “I’m back to Square One. I thought by me going up there, something would happen. I keep pushing and pushing and hitting walls.”
His next step will be more proactive, he said. His birthday is later in May and his hope was to host a peaceful protest on his birthday weekend. Instead he will travel to the Los Angeles area and attempt to talk to someone from the property management.