Porterville residents Tim and Janet Baker, along with their neighbor Kristy Noble, have kicked off the Porterville Little Library Initiative, and have hopes they will see 100 little libraries throughout the city as a way to boost the community’s spirits while they wait for a new library to be built.
“My wife and I have traveled around and have seen these in other cities,” said Tim Baker. “We were thinking why not put one here? Our library just burnt down, and we won’t have another library, I’m thinking, for another six years from now because it doesn’t happen overnight. Until then, I’m thinking 100 of these (Little Libraries) throughout the City of Porterville might be good for the psyche of Porterville.”
A little library is a structure similar to a kiosk that's erected in front of a residence, business or other location that can be easily accessed, and contains books of all genres, for both adults and children. There's no specific shape or size for the little libraries, but Noble stated watertight structures are best. The idea behind the little libraries is the community can visit any little library they choose and take and leave books as they come.
“You’re supposed to take one and leave one, but it’s pretty loose,” said Kristy Noble. “The Friends of the Library have been letting me stock up for free. I have several piles of books for if these go down. That is not the intent. It’s supposed to stay even. We have had traffic, although I haven’t seen any myself, but I keep coming out and the books are all changed around so I know people are visiting.”
Together, the Bakers and Noble put their little library at 167 Carmelita Street in Porterville. There's also a second little library located near Save Mart, and Tim said a third one is nearly ready to be put up.
“If people want to get involved they can, that would be kind of cool and I think it would be really exciting if people got into it,” said Tim. “I think it would be so exciting to see 100 of these. It really would be a beautiful thing.”
The little library on Carmelita is modeled after the Porterville Public Library, with lettering to match the entry letters that were part of the library before the fire. Janet Baker painted poppies on the roof of the little library that were inspired by the poppies that bloom in Noble’s front yard. On one side is a memorial for Firefighter Patrick Jones and Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa, and on the other is a handmade replica of the READ sign that was saved from the library building.
“Besides literally representing our library, the READ sign on the side was from the actual sign that was put up in the library to replace a broken window, so that is modeled after that,” said Tim. “The lettering is close to exactly what they had on the front of the library too.”
Janet Baker suggested if someone wanted to, they could use a little library as a memorial for a loved one who has passed.
“It would be a good way to memorialize a loved one lost in 2020 with the pandemic,” said Janet.
Tim had a related idea, and is hoping some of the libraries will be used to commemorate fallen Firefighter Patrick Jones and Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa.
“Whoever puts these up, if they want to be part of the Porterville Little Library Initiative, I’m hoping that they can represent the fire department a little bit too,” said Tim.
For those interested in erecting their own little library as part of the 100 little library goal for the Porterville Little Library Initiative, please contact Tim Baker at info@scidip.net.
“More is better,” said Tim.
For those wishing to visit the little library mentioned, it's located at 167 Carmelita Street in Porterville.