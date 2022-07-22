Richard Eckhoff admitted he didn't really think about running for the Sierra View Local Health District Board.
But then he was approached by current board member Dr. Kent Sorrells. Eckhoff said Sorrells has decided not to run for reelection in District 5 on the board in the November general election.
Eckhoff, who lives in Springville, said he was asked by Sorrells if he was interested in replacing him on the board. Eckhoff said the idea of him running for the board went from there and he decided to run for the board.
Eckhoff filed with the county as a candidate on Thursday. Eckhoff added he has been following the board meetings and “has some questions” when it comes to the procedures in which board meetings have been conducted.
“I think I can help out a little bit down there,” said Eckhoff when it comes to the board's procedural matters.
He noted how the board has handled the reconsideration of its public censure of board member, Dr. Gaurang Pandya. “I had already seen some of these problems,” said Eckhoff about the procedures the board follows.
Eckhoff, a U.S. Army veteran, has been involved in community service for a long time. He has owned Sierra Trophies since 1998.
His business has been honored as the Small Business of the Year by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce. Among his other awards includes the White House Certificate of Appreciation.
He has been on the board of Valley Adult Day Services, which provides resources for the elderly and their caregivers, for several years and currently serves as the board chairman. He has also been involved in the City of Hope/Buck Shaffer Spectacular for nearly 40 years and currently serves as the show's director.
VADS is among the programs that have benefitted from the Buck Shaffer Spectacular, which features various acts from the community and area in variety show format. Eckhoff said the Buck Shaffer Spectacular will again be held in 2023 for the first time in three years.
The Spectacular, last held in 2020, hasn't been held the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eckhoff is also a Barn Theater life member.
Eckhoff also has extensive experience in politics, including with Sierra View. He ran for the Sierra View board in 1998.
He was a member of Sierra View's rezoning committee this year that led to the five districts that will be used beginning with the November election. When the districts for the Sierra View Board were created in 2017 Eckhoff served on the committee that helped create those districts.
He served as the chair of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors redistricting committee in 2011 which set the districts after the 2010 census. He also served as the chair of the Porterville High School District redistricting committee in 1998.
He was involved in the formation of the Main Street Porterville/Downtown Porterville Association formation committee and served as that organization's board chairman from 2004-2006.
He was also the chair of the Porterville Yes on Measure H committee, the transaction and use tax, that was approved by Porterville voters in 2005. He has also served as the chair of the city's Transaction and Use Tax Oversight Committee.
ELECTION UPDATE
The official filing period to file as candidates for offices in Tulare County began on Monday. The deadline to file to be a candidate in Tulare County is August 12.
Offices in which the incumbent doesn't file, the deadline is extended to 5 p.m. August 17. All candidates will need to use the nomination portal at www.tularecountyelections.org to complete the candidate application and then schedule an appointment to obtain the nomination documents.
Nomination documents need to be filed by appointment only or by certified mail during the period to file for candidacy. For more information call 559-624-7300.
Since Sorrells isn't running the deadline to file as a candidate for that position is 5 p.m. August 17. That's also the case in District 2 for the Porterville City Council in which incumbent Milt Stowe said he's not running for reelection. Greg Meister has filed in District 2 and is the only candidate to file so far.
The Porterville City Council's District 1 is also up for election. Raymond Beltran has filed as a candidate in that district. Lawana Tate is the incumbent and has said she plans to run to stay in the position. As of early Friday afternoon she had yet to file.
Ashok Behl is also up for reelection in District 3 on the Sierra View Board. No candidates have filed for that position so far.
In the Porterville Unified School District incumbent Pete Lara has filed as a candidate and was the only candidate to file so far as of early Friday afternoon.
In District 4, incumbent and PUSD board president Lillian Durbin has also filed and is the only candidate to file so far. Incumbent Felipe Martinez in District 5 and incumbent Jim Carson in District 7 are also up for election on the PUSD board. No candidates have filed for those positions so far as of early Friday afternoon.
In the Burton School District incumbent Eddie Hernandez is up for election. No candidates have yet to file in that district.
Incumbent Jay Rice has filed for reelection to the Burton board in district 3 and is the only candidate to file in that district so far.
Incumbent Daniel Figueroa is up for election in district 4. No candidates have filed so far in that district. The Burton district 5 short term position is also up for election.