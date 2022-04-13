Thousands of filled eggs will be up for grabs in the return of what promises to be a fast and furious Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Porterville Parks and Leisure Services. The event will be held Friday, April 15 at Veterans Park.
Among the sea of eggs, there will also be special ones that contain drawing tickets redeemable for prizes. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. for ages 7-9, 11 a.m. for ages 4-6 and 11:30 a.m. for ages 2-3. There will also be a guest appearance by the Easter Bunny.
The cost is only $2 per child in advance and $3 on the day of the event. Wristbands are on sale now at the Parks and Leisure office inside Centennial Plaza at 15 E. Thurman Ave., Suite A. Visit the City of Porterville website or call (559) 791-7695 for more details.
