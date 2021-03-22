Even with the improving situation when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic another popular event in Porterville has had to be canceled for a second straight year. But the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services has come up with an activity for the entire family to take its place.
The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services posted on its website the annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held on April 3 on Easter weekend has been canceled. The event has been one in which children ages 2 through 9 were able to hunt for thousands of eggs filled with toys, candy and prizes at Veterans Park.
But instead the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services is holding an Egg-Stravagant Family Scavenger Hunt on April 3 in which the entire family can participate. Families will follow written clues to find eggs all over the city.
“The Bunny is leaving eggs all over the city,” the City of Parks and Leisure Services posted on its website. “You'll need a driver, your wits, your feet and your eyes.”
Cost to participate is $5 per family. Families who find the most eggs are eligible to win a prize. Scavenger hunts will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon. Every family who registers for the event will receive a gift pack.
All registrants will receive a clue sheet via e-mail 15 minutes prior to when their scavenger hunt begins or they will go to the drive-thru pickup location 15 minutes prior to their scavenger hunt to pick up their clue sheet.
Clues don't have to be found in order. Once an egg is found, participants will take a photo of the egg and show proof of the photo to the on-site event staff.
All registered families will receive a prize. Families who verify that they found all 20 clues will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.
Five grand prizes will be given away. The grand prize drawing will be streams on the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Facebook live at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
The registration deadline is March 31. To register visit secure.rec1.com/catalog.