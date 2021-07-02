East Porterville's problems when it came to water security was supposed to be addressed after what the area went through during the drought of 2015.
Now during the drought of 2021, the unincorporated area is still facing the same issues and could be in for a scenario that resembles 2015.
SJV Water reported on the current status of the water situation for East Porterville, posting an article on Wednesday on its website. The state was supposed to make sure hundreds of homes in East Porterville would be connected to the City of Porterville water system with three new wells.
But only one of the wells has been finished.
“We wish those three wells were done,” Porterville City Manager John Lollis told SJV Water. “It would make this summer much more bearable.”
As the City of Porterville went through its process in which the Porterville City Council approved the city's budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the council was updated on what's going on considering the current status of East Porterville's water situation.
Lollis told the council at its June 1 meeting East Porterville homes have been connected to the city's water system, but much of the infrastructure, the wells, still need to be completed. “The homes are connected,” Lollis said. “We're still working on the city facility's side.”
A staff report presented at the June 1 meeting also gave a brief recap on the status of what it called the East Porterville Water Connection Project.
“As the state has unfortunately again entered a drought cycle, significant staff time will continue to be devoted to the completion of the East Porterville Water Connection Project and the development of supporting City facilities in collaboration with State representatives, including the development of two new wells,” a city staff report that was presented at June 1 City Council meeting stated. The cost of the two new wells will be $4.5 million.
After years of delay the state is finally coming through with funding for the final two wells. While it took years, the second well is being constructed and should be completed by December.
The third well, known as the Akin Well, a project with the Akin Water Company which provides water to a small area south of Porterville, is now also on track to finally be done. The Akin Well was actually supposed to be the first well in the project, but went unfinished.
But property hasn't been located for the third well, so it has been decided to use the Akin Well as the third well for East Porterville.
The agreement for the state to finance the well was finally approved by the State Water Board and finalized on May 25.
The City Council approved a measure to receive the financing as part of its consent calendar at its June 1 meeting. But the process took so long, City Council member Milt Stowe needed a refresher.
“Is that the well that was promised to us four or five years ago,” Stowe said. When Lollis told him it was, Stowe replied, “I can quit talking bad about the state now.”
Still the Akin Well isn't scheduled to be completed until the end of 2022 or early 2023.
In the meantime officials are again concerned about the impact another severe drought will have on East Porterville.