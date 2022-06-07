Tulare City Councilman Jose Sigala took the early lead over Farmersville City Councilman Ruben Macareno to be the Democratic challenger to Republican incumbent Devon Mathis in the District 33 State Assembly Primary Election on Tuesday.
Mathis was the clear frontrunner, receiving 64.2 percent of the vote, 5,271 votes, with 26 percent of the vote reported. Sigala had received 18.8 percent of the vote at 1,543 votes and Macareno had received 17 percent of the vote at 1,400 votes.
The top two candidates will advance to the November general election. District 33 includes Porterville.
in the District 16 State Senate race, which also includes Porterville after redistricting, current District 14 State Senator Melissa Hurtado had taken the early lead among Democrats with 1o percent of the vote reported. District 14 now represents Porterville as well.
Hurtado had received 25.5 percent of the vote, 2,421 votes. She was well ahead of for Democratic State Assembly member Nicole Parra who had received 1,511 votes at 15.9 percent.
Porterville Republican David Shepard looked to be well on his way to being the Republican on the November ballot as he had a commanding overall lead for the most votes of any candidate with 4,486 at 47.3 percent. Democrat Bryan Osorio, Delano's mayor, and Bakersfield Republican were well behind.
In the District 22 U.S. Congressional race with 6.5 percent of the vote reporting Democrat Rudy Salas took an early convincing lead with 40.1 percent of the vote at 1,611 votes.
Two Conservative Republican challengers to David Valadao who have been critical of Valadao who putting up a respectable showing although Valadao had still built an early lead over them.
Valadao had received 25.4 percent of the vote at 1,018 votes, Medeiros received 18.4 percent at 737 votes Mathys received 647 votes at 16.1 percent.
District 22 includes Porterville.
In the District 20 Congressional race which includes Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area, Republican incumbent Kevin McCarthy had received 12,104 votes, 52.9 percent, with 3.6 percent of the vote reported.
Democrat Marisa Wood was on her way to be McCarthy's challenger in November as she received 27.2 percent of the vote with 6,211 votes.