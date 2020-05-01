On Monday, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 900 block of Camelia in Earlimart for an assault.
When they arrived, Deputies learned a man had been riding a motorcycle in his neighborhood when a neighbor approached him in the road and tried to hit him with a baseball bat. This caused the victim to lose control of the motorcycle and fall off, causing non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies identified 52-year-old Aurelio Bolanos as the suspect and found out Bolanos was upset because the motorcycle had loud exhaust and he thought it created a disturbance in the neighborhood. Bolanos was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 782-6850. You can also call 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6128 or anonymously, by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com.