On Wednesday afternoon, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 200 block of East Sierra in Earlimart for an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station.
During their investigation, deputies found evidence ta man walked into the store armed with a silver revolver. He was wearing all black, including a black mask. He demanded money from the clerk and ran off.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Guerrero in the TCSO Investigations Unit at 559-802-9563. You can also call 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6128 or anonymously, by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com.