The annual Porterville Eagles Lodge golf tournament is set for June 13 at River Island Country Club.
Each year the Eagles lodge hosts a golf tournament to benefit different organizations and causes in the community. In the past, the golf tournament proceeds have gone to help causes such as the Barn Theater renovation and support for Porterville City Council member Milt Stowe.
The Porterville Eagles Lodge is a non-profit organization that demonstrates its motto of “people helping people” by making charitable donations throughout the year to youth sports, environmental conservation, school functions, and many other worthy causes in Porterville and the surrounding area.
“This year, due to the lodge being shut down because of the COVID pandemic, the golf tournament will be redirected back into the Eagles Lodge. Although we have always supported outside groups, this year the Eagles Lodge needs the support to continue on,” President Mike Stafforini said.
The Porterville Eagles Lodge has been closed since the initial stay-at-home order issued in March, except for a few weeks over the summer, before a spike in cases forced the closure of businesses across the state in July.
The tournament is a four-man scramble with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The $100 entry fee includes lunch and drink tickets. There will also be a raffle for prizes that will take place immediately after the tournament ends.
Interested players can sign up the morning of the event or preregister at the Porterville Eagles Lodge located at 97 W. Henderson in Porterville.
“In the future, we will be able to continue doing what we do best and give back to the community” Stafforini said.