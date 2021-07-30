W.E Oneil, the contractor for the construction of the new, relocated Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Municipal Airport, will hold a hiring fair for subcontractor work.
The job fair will be held on August 4. The job fair will be held at Eagle Mountain Casino's warehouse at 2760 W. Yowlumne. Session 1 will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and will be for Tribal members and descendants.
Session 2 will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be for TANF/WIOA. Session 3 will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and will be for Tulare County residents.
“There will be about 15 representatives that will be hiring on site that day” said Zack Mead from W.E Oneil. “The positions available will be based on the experience of the applicant.”
For more information, contact TRC Admin at trcadmin@weoneil.com.