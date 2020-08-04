The State of California is expected to move forward with the process to approve the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino to Porterville as soon as next week.
In preparation of that expected process, the Porterville City Council will consider a letter of support for state approval of the relocation at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. today.
The city stated it has been informed by the Tule River Tribe it anticipates Governor Gavin Newsom to approve its new Compact and recommend its approval to the State Legislature the week of August 10. A Compact is essentially an agreement that would approve the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino to its 40-acre property adjacent to Porterville Municipal Airport.
In anticipation of the Governor's actions, the city stated the Tule River Tribe requested a letter of support of the Compact.
The letter addressed to Newsom states: “On behalf of the City of Porterville and City Council, please accept this letter in support of the ratification of the Tule River Tribe's Tribal-State Compact with the State of California.” The letter also states the city “respectfully requests the State Legislature to ratify the Compact as soon as reasonably practical to enable the Tribe to move forward with the Relocation Project.”
The letter goes on to state “the Tribe has demonstrated its commitment to ensure any gaming activity undertaken by the Tribe has minimal impacts on the City and surrounding community, which is reflected in a memorandum of understanding between the City and the Tribe.”
The letter also stated the casino will help the city recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter also states the city would like to testify before the State Legislature is support of ratification of the Compact either personally or virtually as permitted. The letter is signed by Porterville Mayor Martha Flores.
The relocated casino is proposed to include a 250-room hotel, 29,000 square feet of convention space, a sports bar, restaurant, buffet and food court, entertainment lounge and 1,700 seat entertainment center.
Also at its meeting the City Council will continue to review its Proclamation of Local Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of its staff report on the proclamation, the city stated is still planned for the Navigation Center located at the former Vine Street School to assist the homeless and less fortunate to open this month. TurningPoint of Central California which will operate the facility had originally planned for the facility to open at half-capacity but now believes the center can open with full capacity and still meet state guidelines.
In addition as part of the Consent Calendar, a Federal Aviation Administration grant of $143,550 to Porterville Municipal Airport will be presented. The grant will fund the rehabilitation of 5,800 feet of Taxiway A and to reconfigure Taxiways A, B, C and D. Total cost of the project is $159,500.
The remaining $15,590 will be paid for out of the city's Airport Operating Fund. That amount could be reduced to $8,773 as the city is also applying for a grant from the state.
There will also be a public hearing on landscaping and lighting in the city.
The city has 72 landscaping and lighting maintenance districts. The City Council gave it preliminary approval to fees to be charged in the districts during the 2020/2021 fiscal year. In oder for these fees to take effect they must be filed with the county by August 10.
Depending on the size of the district, the annual fees for each district for 2020-2021 would range from $190 to nearly $17,000.
At its meeting today, the council will consider a resolution for the continued maintenance in the landscape and lighting districts and fees to be assessed during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.