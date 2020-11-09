Guests at Eagle Mountain Casino donated more than $650,000 to its fundraiser for Veterans.
Of the $655,051 that was donated, Eagle Mountain still had $41,600 left to donate to four more local Veterans organizations. The organizations are: Porterville College Veterans Resource Center; Central Valley Veterans; A Combat Veterans Hope of Visalia; and Our Heroes Dreams of Hanford. Each organization received $10,400.
PC's Veterans Resource Center provides resources and training for veterans and dependents of veterans. “Thank you for choosing us as a recipient. The donation will go towards gas and food cards for our Veteran students, funds will also go to assist out of state students whose college fees are costlier and third, the funds will go towards college scholarships as well,” said Maria Roman, Veterans Resource Center Counselor.
A Combat Veterans Hope empowers Combat Veterans through engagement with each other and their local community. The mission is to make sure Combat veterans successfully integrate back into their communities.
Central Valley Veterans provides support and guidance to improve the quality of life of veterans. The organizaiton strives to respond to the emergency needs of veterans, service members and their families, filling in the gaps to which other Veterans’ organizations are unable to respond due to program restrictions. More than 90 percent of all donations go towards direct support for Veterans, Active Service Members and their families.
“This is a huge gift and totally unexpected. This will help Veterans from Merced to Tulare County. We provide emergency support like permanent housing, food requests, car repairs, education, food and clothing; just giving Veterans the ability to just move forward.” said Deb Riordan, Central Valley Veterans Board Member.
Our Heroes Dreams is a non-profit organization comprised of volunteers representing retired and former military and other Americans, who provide support: Veterans, Gold Star Families, First Responders and Correctional Officers.
The organization's mission is to improve the lives of veterans and their families,by helping them to accomplish their dreams that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to accomplish because of their disabilities or experiences.
“This donation is huge right now due to Covid that has had everything shut down. We haven’t been able to host any fundraisers but the need has more than doubled. This money has been the first donation we received this year and it’ll be used to host weekly retreats for Veterans and their families over the next 3 months. They’ll be able to shut that soldier light switch off and have the chance to love and laugh again.” said Justin Bond, Our Heroes Dreams CEO.
To learn more about these organizations and how to donate visit the following links: https://www.portervillecollege.edu/VRC https://www.acombatveteranshope.org/ https://www.centralvalleyveterans.org/about.html https://www.ourheroesdreams.org/