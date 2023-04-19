Eagle Mountain Casino located near the Porterville Municipal Airport will open to the public at 7 p.m. today. The casino will hold its grand opening on May 9.
Eagle Mountain Casino to open 7 p.m. today
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Eagle Mountain Casino to open 7 p.m. today
- 'Aggressive' schedule to repair Highway 190 above Springville
- Coming Together: Plenty of synergy at PC Job Fair
- Cinema Styles: More is More in Babylon
- It's A Snap
- Burton moves to enhance student academy
- Burton School District to present Aladdin Jr.
- Flood debris removal to begin in county next week
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand opening for Eagle Mountain Casino set for May 9
- Jehovah's Witnesses resumes ministry at Long Beach Grand Prix
- Sierra View, other hospitals face financial trouble
- PPD arrest three for attempted carjacking
- Runoff forecast: Success Lake could receive total of 570,000 acre feet
- 9 to 5: The Musical at Lindsay Theater
- It's A Snap
- Update on Oreo: Continues to do well, still at vet
- TCSO looking to raise fees to jail out of area inmates
- PPD to again crack down on cell phone use
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.