The Tule River Tribal Council and Eagle Mountain Casino Management have been closely monitoring COVID 19 cases in Tulare County and the state since closing its doors on July 16, 2020. In a meeting this week, Tribal Council has approved to reopen the casino doors on August 21st.
Guests of Eagle Mountain Casino can now enjoy their favorite table games and slot machines beginning at noon on Friday August 21st. The health and safety of Casino team members, guests and community continue to be top priority. Eagle Mountain Casino will continue with cleaning and precautionary measures as it did prior to closing for the comfort and safety of Team Members, the guests they serve, and in the community they serve in.
Eagle Mountain Casino and the Grizzly Food Court will be open 24/7 with limited capacity. The Yokuts Coffee House located in the Casino will be open daily and the River Steakhouse will be open Friday through Sunday with reservations highly recommended. The Forest Buffet is temporarily closed. Facial coverings and temperature checks are required to enter.
Eagle Mountain Casino is an 18+ full-service casino and is owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. It features over 1200 slot machines and 10 table games. Eagle Mountain Casino is a short drive from cities and towns within Tulare and Kern Counties. (Currently the Casino is operating at limited capacity)