Eagle Mountain Casino has posted on its website that it was opening at midnight tonight.
The casino posted to call 800-908-3353 to see if there are any lines or wait times.
There will be no shuttle service from lot 4.
The casino also stated only those 18 and older will be allowed on the property. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed a the Grizzly Food Court or The River Steakhouse. The casino stated no one should bring their children under the age of 18. The casino will be limited to 550 guests.
There will be a check point at McCarthy Ranch and then those coming will proceed to the left lane of traffic.
Guests temperatures will be taken with no-touch thermometers.
Guests will be given a colored wristband which must be worn at all times.
Guests are required to wear face coverings so they shouldn’t forget them.
Those who leave the casino to go eat at the food court or Steakhouse will have to come back in line to reenter the casino.
Wristbands and face coverings will be required to enter the foodcourt and Steakhouse. Those who don’t have a wristband will have their temperature taken again.