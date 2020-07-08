The health and safety of team members and guests are still a priority at Eagle Mountain Casino and the Tule River Public Health Authority has advised to further safety measures indoors.
In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Eagle Mountain Casino management has followed instruction to eliminate smoking on their casino floor as of Tuesday morning until further notice. They will have a designated area outdoors located between the casino and the event center. Signage will be posted throughout the casino.
The health and safety of their guests and team members are first and foremost during this pandemic.