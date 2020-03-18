Eagle Mountain Casino has closed for the time being, beginning this morning. The casino closed at 4 a.m. this morning and will be closed through at least April 3.
“Eagle Mountain Casino Management along with its Gaming Commission, met with Tule River Tribal Council and the Tule River Public Health Authority on Monday and have collectively elected to temporarily close Eagle Mountain Casino,” Eagle Mountain Casino posted on its website.
“The casino is taking necessary precautions as advised by the CDC recommendations and in
coordination with the Tribal Government. The safety of guests and team members is priority at this time. During the closure, the property will be thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized by a professional cleaning company.”
Eagle Mountain Casino also stated it will continue to pay its employees and provide them with health benefits during the temporary closure.
EARLY STORE HOURS
Vallarta Supermarkets, Dollar General and Target are among the stores who will be opening their stores for one hour exclusively for those who are more vulnerable.
All of Vallarta’s locations in California, including the one at 305 E. Olive in Porterville, will be opening an hour earlier exclusively for those aged 65, pregnant women and those with disabilities, beginning today. Those populations will be able to shop from 7 to 8 a.m. before the rest of the public stocks up on items.
For the rest of the public Vallarta’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store is closing early so it can restock its shelves.
Dollar General also dedicated its first hour of shopping to seniors, beginning Tuesday. The company is asking non-senior customers to avoid shopping at Dollar General in the first hour after stores open so seniors can avoid shopping while stores are busy.
Dollar General locally is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dollar General is asking the general public not to shop at its stores until 9 a.m. So seniors can shop exclusively at the store from 8 to 9 a.m.
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.
Dollar General is also closing one hour earlier so shelves can be restocked.
Target also announced it will limit the first hour of shopping at its stores each Wednesday to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Target’s hours are now from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. As it’s also cut its hours for restocking.
SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
As of Monday all eight Senior Centers, including the Sante Fe Depot Senior Center on North Fourth Street in Porterville, operated by CSET have been closed.
“The health and safety of our customers, volunteers, staff and board members are the highest priority for Community Services Employment Training,” CSET posted on its website. “We are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and California Department of Health. We are monitoring the situation closely and adjusting operating procedures as necessary.”
CSET stated it working to ensure delivery of meals to those who normally eat at senior centers. Questions about senior centers can be emailed to csetseniorservices@cset.org.
As of Tuesday, Porterville Employment Connection was still open but services were being provided by appointment only. All home visits, workshops and orientations have been canceled.
Porterville Employment Connection is also providing limited access to its resource room. Priority access will be given to those who need access to a computer to file for unemployment insurance.
Those who have access to the internet can file for unemployment insurance at www.edd.ca.gov.claims.htm
“CSET will make every effort to continue the provision of services while accommodating the needs of our more vulnerable customers,” CSET posted on its website. “We are exploring all options and are in close communication with funding sources, partners and the local public health department. Our objective is to continue providing services to the community while maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our customers and staff.”
Updates about CSET programs and services will be posted at www.cset.org/covid-19. For more information call 559-732-4194.
RESTAURANTS
LIMITED
It was inevitable restaurants would begin limiting services and that began to happen on Tuesday. Among the restaurants making adjustments was Applebee’s in Porterville, which was no longer seating customers inside but was still doing to go orders and deliveries.
Burger King on Henderson also wasn’t seating customers but was allowing to go orders to be taken inside and its drive-thru was open. The McDonald’s on Henderson was completely closed inside but its drive-thru was open.