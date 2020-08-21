The Porterville Police Department will have additional officers on patrol, beginning today and lasting through Labor Day weekend, through September 7 looking for suspected impaired drivers.
The increased effort to address impaired driving is part of a national enforcement campaign, Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over.
“The dangers of drinking and driving are very real,” Porterville Police Department Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “That includes drugs that affect your ability to drive. Please be responsible and think of your family and friends before considering driving when you are not in a position to do so safely.”
In addition to patrols, the Porterville Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city of Porterville during the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.
While less people are traveling, impaired driving continues to be a problem. During the 4th of July holiday, the California Highway Patrol made 738 arrests for DUI over a 54-hour period.
Driving while impaired is illegal, whether it's alcohol, prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, or marijuana.
Those who plan on drinking or taking medications with a “may cause drowsiness” or other driving warning label should stay home. Those who see someone driving impaired should call 911.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.