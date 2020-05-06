On May 5, 2020, at about 6:55 P.M., Porterville Police Officers responded to the intersection of Olive Avenue and Westwood Street regarding an injury traffic collision. As officers were responding, several callers stated a bicyclist was struck by a dark colored vehicle that fled the scene after the collision. Officers arrived a short time later, finding a 15 year old male juvenile who was suffering from major injuries. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Porterville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and assumed the investigation. Their initial investigation revealed the juvenile was riding his bicycle northbound on Westwood Street, crossing Olive Avenue, when he was struck by a dark colored sedan that was travelling westbound on Olive Avenue. The vehicle did not stop after the collision, continuing westbound on Olive Avenue. At about 8:45 P.M., officers located the suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied in the 1700 block of West Olive Avenue. Further investigation led officers to a residence in the 500 block of South Milo Street in Porterville where they contacted Harvey Jacobo who was determined to be the driver of the vehicle that struck the juvenile. Jacobo was also found to be intoxicated, having a suspended driver’s license due to prior DUI’s and required to operate a vehicle with an Ignition Interlock Device.
Jacobo was arrested without incident and later booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Officer K. Horton at 559-782-7400.