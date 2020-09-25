The Porterville Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday, September 26 at an undisclosed location within the city limits between 8:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.
DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.
The Porterville Police Department reminds drivers “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Those who take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, might be impaired enough to receive a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.
In 2017, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes in California. Last year, the Porterville Police Department investigated 67 DUI collisions which resulted in 49 reported injuries.
The Porterville Police Department offers these reminders to ensure those have a safe night of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:
Always use a designated sober driver – a friend who's not drinking, ride-share, cab or public transportation – to get home.
See someone who's clearly impaired trying to drive? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.
Report drunk drivers – Call 911.
Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who's drinking and how they're getting home.
Getting home safely is cheap, but getting a DUI isn't. Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.
Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Porterville Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.