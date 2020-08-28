The Porterville Police Department will conduct a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint today at an undisclosed location within the city limits between 8:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.
DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.
The Porterville Police Department reminds drivers “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Those who take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.
In 2017, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes on California roads. Last year, the Porterville Police Department investigated 42 DUI collisions which resulted in 30 reported injuries.
The Porterville Police Department offers these reminders to ensure a safe night of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:
Always use a designated sober driver — a friend who's not drinking — ride-share, cab or public transportation – to get home.
See someone who's clearly impaired try to drive? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.
Report drunk drivers — Call 911.
Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who's drinking and how they're getting home.
Getting home safely is cheap, but getting a DUI isn't. Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.
Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Porterville Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.