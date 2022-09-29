Two people accused in a theft of an agricultural truck from Monache High School were arrested.
Dustin McLain, 40 of Lancaster Calif., and Kristin Trudeau, 38 of Mariposa, Calif., were arrested.
On Tuesday at about 8 a.m. Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to Monache regarding a theft of a Porterville Unified School District Ag truck. Officers arrived on scene and contacted employees who reported the stolen vehicle was equipped with a tracking device. Officers were able to track the stolen vehicle to the area of the Friant Kern Canal and Castle Avenue.
A PPD drone was deployed and the reported stolen vehicle was observed along the west side of the canal and two suspects were observed walking away from it. Officers established a perimeter and the suspects, later identified as McClain and Trudeau, attempted to flee on foot.
Officers apprehended both suspects without incident. Officers processed the scene and located evidence connecting McClain with the stolen vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, McClain was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Trudeau was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance, providing a false name, being in possession of drug paraphernalia, and for active warrants. Trudeau was booked into the Tulare County Jail and McClain was later released after being issued a citation to appear in Court.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding the incident they are encouraged to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.