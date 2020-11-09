Dr. Raghavendra Rao, a beloved doctor known for his long-time community service to Porterville, has died.
He died on Sunday, November 1 at the age of 81. Dr. Rao died after a valiant battle against pulmonary fibrosis.
Dr. Rao was born on October 2, 1939 in Kurnool, India. The second oldest of eight siblings, he grew up in a small village which taught him the values of family, hard work and an education. But he also known to serve as the look-out while his older brother stole mangoes from neighbors' trees.
Dr. Rao attended Medical School at Kurnool Medical College, where he developed his love and passion for medicine. He married his wife of 51 years, Usha, on February 7, 1969. Shortly thereafter, they immigrated to the United States.
Dr. Rao completed his Pediatrics residency at Roger Williams Hospital in Providence, R.I. and Hematology-Oncology fellowship at Kings County/Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Dr. Rao was know for being passionate about research and published more than 20 research papers. In 1977, his family and two daughters, Geetha and Veena, moved to Porterville. Dr. Rao was glad to leave the harsh East Coast winters for the dry heat of the Central Valley.
He loved hot weather and was known to wear thick winter jackets if the temperature ever dropped below 75 degrees.
Dr. Rao fell in love with Porterville and quickly became a pillar of the community. He was known for his passion for educating children and instilling in them a sense of belonging.
He was also a pillar of the local Indian community and started organizing Diwali celebrations in the 1980s, which have grown into large functions of dance and community today.
Dr. Rao was known to give his time and energy tirelessly. He volunteered to teach SAT prep courses and gave talks at Porterville schools about the dangers of smoking and substance abuse. He was known to just have local students stop by his house if they needed help with homework.
Dr. Rao had many passions and was known as a Renaissance man. He loved poetry, playing the organ, oil painting and writing. He wrote three books. The first two focused on health ("Bugs, Drugs and Hugs" and "Keeping your Child Well") while the third was a collection of short stories about family and love called "Twists and Turns of Life."
He also published numerous health articles in the Porterville Recorder and was a regular contributing columnist.
Dr. Rao took care of countless patients in an illustrious career as a pediatrician. He was known as a kind, funny, compassionate doctor who his patients loved tremendously. Even in his later years, he would routinely run into former patients at the local Target or Walmart, who were always thrilled to see him.
His daughters, Veena and Geetha, said Dr. Rao as a father was simply the best. They said they will remember him as a giver of sound advice, fixer of all things (only super glue and tape required!), nonviolent insect remover, amazing wedding speech giver, brilliant teacher, and overall beacon of light in their lives.
In his later years, Dr. Rao delighted in his role as grandfather to his three granddaughters and one grandson. He loved his time telling them Indian folk tales, giving them math problems, making paper boats, and expertly drawing animals of all kinds.
While Dr. Roa was small in stature he was known as a giant in character, living a life of humility, joy and service. He was known as believing happiness comes from what you give, not what you have.
Dr. Rao was known as a man who had a positive impact on countless lives. His family said while they will miss him tremendously they will keep his legacy alive by trying their best to live up to his ideals.
Dr. Rao is survived by his wife, two daughters, two son-in-laws, five siblings, and four grandchildren. in lieu of flowers, donatiomns can be given to Shanti Bhavan School, shantibhavanchildren.org or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, pulmonaryfibrosis.org