Dr. Chastity Lollis, a longtime Burton School District administrator, has been chosen to be the new principal at Oak Grove Elementary School.
The Burton School Board unanimously voted to place Lollis in the position at its meeting on Monday.
Lollis has been serving as the district’s Director of Student Services. She has served in the district for 24 years. She has 12 years of experience as a principal at the elementary and middle school level in the district. Lollis began in the district as a kindergarten teacher at Burton Elementary School.
Lollis thanked the board and district superintendent Sergio Mendoza for the chance to be Oak Grove’s principal and said she’s looking forward to the new school year.
Lollis has also served as Burton Middle School principal. While at BMS, Lollis was selected as the Tulare County Association of California School Administrators middle school principal of the year in 2017.
“Dr. Lollis brings years of knowledge and experience to her new role as principal. We are excited to have her as the new instructional leader of Oak Grove Elementary.” Mendoza said.
Lollis replaces Troy Hayes, who accepted the position to be the superintendent of the Alpaugh Unified School District. Hayes’ final day with the district will be June 30. He begins at Alpaugh on July 1.