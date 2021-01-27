There are about 150,000 people in Tulare County who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
But Tulare County is receiving only about 3,000 vaccines a week. So that shows the challenge the county is facing in trying just to vaccinate those who are now eligible.
That’s the report given by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz during his weekly presentation on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday’s Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Tulare County did set up a new phone number on Tuesday to deal with the overwhelming response when it comes to vaccines. People who have questions about vaccines should call 559685-2260.
While it’s a general number, senior citizens are also encouraged to call the number. Those who need a second dose and still haven’t had an appointment scheduled within a week of when the dose needs to be administered should also call that number.
For those who received the Pfizer vaccine they need to receive the second dose within 21 days of the first dose and those who received the Moderna vaccine need to receive the second dose within 28 days of the first dose.
Lutz said the new number should solve many of the problems that have been happening. “We’re confident they won’t get a business signal,” said Lutz about those who call the number.
But those who are eligible to receive a vaccine and all Tulare County residents are still encouraged to fill out the interest form which can be found at this link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/31a381b817044aed8a606f2746637508
County officials are hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, January 28, providing updates and information regarding the COVID vaccine and vaccination efforts in Tulare County. The town hall meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be held virtually, streaming live on the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/tularecountyhhsa/.
Those participating in the town hall will be Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Amy Shuklian, Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer; Lutz; Karen Elliott, Tulare County Public Health Director; and Krissie Leach, deputy director, Tulare County HHSA, COVID Vaccine Task Force.
Lutz said Tulare County is working to vaccinate all those eligible that’s consistent with what the state announced on Monday as far as the vaccination guidelines are concerned. Those eligible to receive a vaccine are all those in Phase 1A which consists of health care workers, those who qualify who they care for and their family members.
And Phase 1B, which includes essential workers such as first responders, educators, those in the ag industry, including farmworkers, and those 65 and older.
Tulare County is also using the “My Turn” system which the state also announced on Monday. “We’re cautiously optimistic it will solve some of our biggest hurdles,” Lutz said.
Lutz said through My Turn, the county will be able to schedule first and second doses of a vaccine a the same time.
So far in its latest update, Tulare County has administered vaccines to 17,320 residents with a total of 20,098 doses administered.
When it comes to scheduling appointments, Tulare County still had this message posted on its COVID website on Monday:
“All Vaccine appointments at Tulare County Public Health Clinics are FULL. More clinics and appointments will be added as soon as more vaccine becomes available. We THANK YOU for your patience.”
Lutz also unveiled a mobile testing bus that will be used all over the county and said it’s hoped the bus will be used for vaccinations as well.
Health care providers who want to help with administering the vaccine can go here: https://tchhsa.org/ eng/index.cfm/publichealth/covid-19-in-tulare-county/covid-19vaccine-informationfor-health-care-providers/
Others who want to help with the vaccination effort can go here: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19vaccine/calling-all-volunteers/