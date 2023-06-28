Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman issued a few safety warnings Tuesday morning during the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting in anticipation of the coming Independence Day week. Norman stated the county is now out of flood season and into fire season, and the Fourth of July is a major day for fire calls.
With 27 firework booths in the county allowed to sell from June 28 through July 4, there's plenty of access to fireworks for a home show. However, Norman and the board highly encouraged the public to attend community firework shows which are regulated and deemed safer.
Kevin Riggy, Tulare County Fire Division Chief and Fire Marshall, stated that these coming weeks are the busiest two weeks of the year.
Riggy informed the public no fireworks from other states can be used, even if they have the safe and sane seal on them. Fireworks being used must have the California seal of safety. He also reminded the community modifying safe and sane fireworks is illegal.
Riggy suggested the use of glow sticks instead of sparklers for children as they glow and are much safer. He also stated children must be supervised by an adult at all times when around fireworks.
Tulare County Fire personnel will be stationed at opposite ends of the county come July 4 for increased coverage of the area. One crew will be stationed in Doyle Colony and one in Visalia. Tulare County Fire has partnered with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office to be more proficient in operations through July 4.
Last year, Tulare County Fire received 31 medical calls on July 4. Five calls received were related to fireworks, and 20 calls received were related to fires. Approximately 500 pounds of illegal fireworks and eight citations were given out on the Fourth of July in 2022.
Those who would like to report the sale of illegal fireworks can call 559-802-9800. Illegal fireworks can also be dropped off at any fire station.
Firework use is prohibited east of the Friant Kern Canal or in any state or federal response areas.
Norman ended the presentation by saying the goal this year is zero injuries and zero fires.
Resource Management Agency Director Mike Washam gave a brief presentation to the board on Tuesday regarding an annual update of the Economic Development and Planning Branch. The RMA's Economic Development and Planning Branch is made up of multiple departments including grants and resources, code compliance and the building department.
Part of the branch covers the county's tourism program which Washam explained is assisted by partnerships with the Mighty 190 committee, local Chambers of Commerce, the Forest Service and local museums, among others.
When it comes to grants, Washam stated the county is working with 21 active grant awards for a total of $39,082,407.
The RMA's Permit Center deals with permits for construction and development in the county, and a new online portal allows for submission of permit applications online. This year the department has received 1,410 permit applications via the portal.
Inspections and general code are handled by this branch of the RMA, and Washam said inspections were way up this year due to damages from the floods.
The Employee Housing and Substandard Housing Abatement programs were noted as Tulare County is one of only nine local jurisdictions who handle their own employee housing inspections.
Washam concluded by discussing the Illegal Cannabis Abatement program, noting over the past year 74 complaints were received, 215 new cases were opened, 184 cases were active and 270 cases were closed.