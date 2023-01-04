Those who still need to recycle their Christmas trees still have plenty of time to do so while helping local habitat.
Retired Circle J-Norris Ranch director Nancy Bruce has led an effort over the years to sink Christmas trees into the ranch's pond. Bruce will again lead the effort to sink donated Christmas trees into the pond this year.
Christmas trees can be dropped off at Wild Oak Coffee House, 35692 Bridge Drive, in Springville. Or trees can also be dropped off at Circle J-Norris Ranch, 41893 Yokohl Valley Road off of Balch Park Road. The ranch is three miles past SCICON up Balch Park Road where one turns to the left to access the ranch.
The trees can be just literally dropped off at the ranch. “Just throw them over the fence,” Bruce said.
Bruce said she believes since 2008 Christmas trees have been dropped into the pond five times. The idea came when someone from California Fish and Wildlife suggested sinking Christmas trees in the pond during a lecture at the ranch, Bruce said.
Bruce said the California Fish and Wildlife official stated if you sink Christmas tress in the pond it would help the fish population.
She said since then sinking Christmas trees in the pond has definitely helped the habitat. Bruce said a bald eagle and an osprey occasionally visit the pond hunting for fish.
Before the Christmas trees were placed in the pond, fish didn't have as many underneath places in the pond to grow. But with the Christmas trees the fish now have a place where they can grow larger. “It just helps the fish population in the pond,” Bruce said.
Bruce said she would like to sink Christmas trees into the pond every other year as it takes about 1-2 years for the trees to decompose and go to the bottom of the pond.
“You can see the old Christmas trees down at the bottom,” said current Circle J-Norris Ranch director Amanda Driver, who took over for Bruce.
And the fish aren't the only habitat that's helped. “It's good habitat for the fish and the turtles,” Driver said.
The Christmas trees have also helped the fish and insect eating ducks at the pond. “We've seen an increase in ducks,” Bruce said.
“It's been a very positive thing,” added Bruce about how the overall habitat has been helped. “We're providing better habitat for our animals. It's really enhanced the wildlife visiting the pond.”
Bruce said as of Tuesday there had been eight trees donated at Wild Oak Coffee House so far. “We can take up to 30 or 50,” said Bruce about the number of trees that can go into the pond. “Maybe we'll even have a full pond.”
Bruce said people can donate their trees right up until the time when the trees are sunk into the pond. She said she anticipated the threes will be sunk into the pond sometime in February, weather permitted. She added the sinking of the trees will be done on a weekend.
A boat is taken out into the pond and cinder blocks are used to sink the trees. She added an announcement of when the trees will be sunk will be placed on the Tulare County Office of Education Facebook page.
Anyone interested with helping out when the trees are sunk can call Driver at Circle J-Norris Ranch at 559-539-2263 or 559-359-8575 or email circlej@tcoe.org