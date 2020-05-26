The California Department of Motor Vehicles has extended expiration dates for driver licenses.
Extensions require no action by the driver. DMV has also alerted California law enforcement about the extensions.
All those who have a driver's license in California whose license expires between March and July have had their licenses extended through July 31. Drivers will not receive an extension or new card as their current driver's licenses will be OK. AB 60 license holders and limited term drivers are also covered in the extension.
For commercial driver licenses set to expire between March and June, those licenses have been extended to June 30.
The extension also covers those who are required to renew in-person due to a health or vision condition.
To receive documentation of the extension by email, fill out the request form at https://virtual.dmv.ca.gov/temporary-driver-license-request/
There's no cost for the extension.
Those who are eligible to renew their license online or by mail can still do so. There's also no late fee for renewing an expired license.
TSA will also accept a recently expired license as it will be sufficient to pass through airport security.
Those ages 70 and older have been provided a 120-day extension for licenses that expire in March through July. Those 70 and older will automatically receive a paper license extension in the mail.
Learner permits expiring between March and August 31 have been extended six months or to 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. Commercial learner's permits expiring between March and June are now valid through June 30. No action is required by drivers.
These drivers may continue to drive with their expired permits.